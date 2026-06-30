American citizen arrested in Israel on suspicion of spying for Iran

An American citizen staying in Israel was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of spying for Iran and is expected to be indicted in the coming days, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect, a man in his 20s, is accused of contact with a foreign agent and harming state security. A prosecutor’s declaration was filed against him Tuesday ahead of an expected indictment.

Israel Police says the suspect, a man in his 20s, is accused of contact with a foreign agent and harming state security ( Photo: Israel Police )

The investigation found that the suspect allegedly carried out various missions for Iranian intelligence officials, including documenting and photographing sensitive sites. In return, police said, he received payments ranging from tens to hundreds of dollars for each mission.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency after indications were received from international security bodies.

Inspector Amichai Fanta, an investigations officer in the interrogation division of the central police unit, said several suspects had been exposed in recent months for allegedly spying on behalf of the enemy.