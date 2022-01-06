At least 7 Palestinians dead in West Bank car crash

At least seven Palestinians were killed and three others injured in a crash between a truck and a private vehicle in the West Bank on Thursday, according to emergency services.

Of the three injured, one was in moderate condition while two others, aged 18 and 20, were in serious condition and were evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.

The scene of the crash near on Highway 90 ( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

The collision occurred at an intersection near the West Bank settlement of Petza'el.

Both vehicles belonged to Palestinians, according to medics. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Israel Police blocked Route 90 in both directions following the crash as well as Route 505.

"When we arrived at the scene the sight was shocking," said MDA paramedic Yonatan Shanbay. "We saw a truck and a private vehicle crushed on the side of the road. Ten injured, of whom seven were injured in critical condition with some outside the vehicle and some trapped in the vehicle.

( Photo: Magen David Adom )

"We did a quick initial triage on the spot and performed medical examinations, together with an IDF medical force, provided medical treatment and performed resuscitation operations, at the end of which we were forced to determine the deaths of seven of the injured."







