Kushner, Witkoff pray at Western Wall; ex-hostage to partner: 'Just a little longer, you’ll be home'

U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem for prayer on Friday.
Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning, the same day the hostages are scheduled to be freed. According to Axios, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will accompany him, and Trump plans to host a regional summit on Gaza next week in Egypt. The summit is expected to include representatives from Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia—but not Israel.
Kushner, joined by his wife Ivanka Trump, and Witkoff, accompanied by his partner Lauren, met with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites. The rabbi told them about the many prayers held at the site for the hostages’ return over the past two years, particularly during the recent selichot prayers and the priestly blessing, which were attended by survivors of captivity and families of the abducted.
Rabinowitz thanked the American delegation for its support of Israel and its efforts to free the hostages, stressing that “redeeming captives is one of Judaism’s greatest commandments.” The group offered prayers for the success of the agreement and for the hostages’ safe return.
During the visit, Witkoff performed the Sukkot ritual of the Four Species, placed a note in the cracks of the wall, and signed the guestbook. “I pray that this new chapter opening in the Middle East fulfills its full potential for peace,” Witkoff said. “May leaders be granted clarity, vision, and courage to achieve it.”
Kushner added, “I pray for peace in the Middle East and bless all those involved in these efforts. I wish President Trump strength and vision to help lead to a successful resolution—to save lives.”
Families express hope as countdown to release begins
Amid the anticipation, families of hostages expressed emotion and gratitude. Kobi and Idit Ahel, parents of abducted soldier Alon Ahel, shared a video message: “Shabbat shalom to all of Israel and happy Sukkot. We’re waiting and excited to see our Alon at home, along with all the other hostages soon. Thank you all for your support and help.”
In another touching moment, Einav Tzanokar met Ilana Gritchovsky, partner of kidnapped soldier Matan Gritchovsky, for the first time at Ben-Gurion Airport since learning of the deal for his return. Speaking later at the Hostages Square Shabbat gathering, Einav said, “These are tense, nerve-wracking days. We’re full of emotion and uncertainty. Our struggle isn’t over until all 48 hostages and our soldiers are safely back home.”
The Hostages Families Forum also released a moving photo of Arbel Yehud, a freed survivor of Hamas captivity, attaching her picture beside that of her still-captive partner Ariel Cunio at Ben-Gurion Airport. “More than two years have passed since we were torn apart,” she said. “The hope of holding you again has kept me going. My love, we did it. Just a little longer, and you’ll be home.”
Netanyahu visits Sheba Medical Center ahead of hostages’ return
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Sheba Medical Center ahead of the preparation for the hostages’ arrival. He met with wounded IDF soldiers, telling them: “You are heroes. You saved the State of Israel and lifted our spirits. Your strength and determination inspire national recovery.”
Netanyahu later toured the dedicated reception compound where the hostages and their families will be received, praising medical staff for their “precise and professional preparations.”
Accompanying him were Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, Hostage Affairs Coordinator, Gal Hirsch, IDF Personnel Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, and Sheba Medical Center Director Prof. Yitzhak Kreiss.