Iranian activist warns: Khamenei is stalling, not seeking peace

Many Iranian people are looking at the Iran talks with “a lot of skepticism,” according to Mona Jafarian, the founder of Femme Azadi and a leading activist in France against the Islamic Republic.

She told ILTV News that for decades, the West has tried to negotiate with the Islamic Republic, but many in Iran believe these negotiators do not understand the DNA of the regime.

“When [Iranian Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and the Islamic Republic are chanting ‘death to America’ or ‘death to Israel,’ these are not just slogans,” Jafarian said. “It's really an ideology, and the regime is just trying to buy time for now. You know, they're not seeking peace.”

Jafarian added that too much focus is being placed on Iran’s nuclear capabilities rather than on uprooting the regime.

“This regime didn't need a nuclear weapon to organize and finance October 7,” Jafarian said. “They didn't even need this nuclear weapon to organize all the terrorist attacks on the European soil, and they even tried to kill President Trump in September.”

She concluded that Khamenei “needs Trump to save him, and we're just telling him, please don't do that.”

Watch the full interview: