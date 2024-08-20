Biden at DNC: 'The protesters are right, the war needs to end'

U.S. President Joe Biden, was the keynote speaker on the opening night of the Democratic Convention in Chicago. When he took the stage for one of the last important speeches of his political career, the thousands at the conference gave him a several-minute-long standing ovation. "Thank you very much, thank you very much, I love you," he said, wiping a tear from his eye.





"A few days ago, I introduced a new proposal that brought us closer to a cease-fire than at any point since October 7," Biden said. "We are working around the clock to prevent a wider war, return the hostages and bring aid to Gaza now. And finally end this war."

Shortly before that, pro-Palestinians tried to interrupt his speech, waving a sign: "Stop arming Israel." The audience shouted at him "We love Joe" and there was also someone who tried to rip the sign.

Biden addressed the demonstrations protesting the Gaza war, saying: "Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people being killed on both sides."

Biden's daughter Ashley introduced the president. "You always tell us, but we don't tell you enough - you are the love of our lives," she said.

First Lady Jill Biden spoke before her, saying that the decision not to run for a second term was perhaps the biggest decision of her husband's political career, and came only after much consideration. "There are moments when I fall in love with him all over again," she told the audience.

Thousands of pro-Palestinians demonstrated near the conference when it began, and dozens of them broke through a police barrier near the United Center where it is being held, when President Joe Biden arrived there. The protesters shouted "Genocide Joe" and tried to break through another a second barrier while throwing signs at the security forces on the scene, but they were repelled by the police.

The Democratic party's presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, took the stage in a surprise appearance at the conference, and thanked Biden. "Thank you for all you have done, we are eternally grateful." She added: "In the November elections we will all say that we are moving forward with optimism and hope. When we fight - we win."

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, a member of the Squad- US lawmakers from the left wing of the Democratic Party - spoke at the conference and when presenting the reasons for her support for Harris said that she is "working tirelessly" to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and return the hostages. This statement earned her a standing ovation.

The governor of the state of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish and was in the running to be Harris' choice for vice president, said in his speech that "there was no antisemitism in her decision not to choose me." He attacked the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, stating that he is "the last person who can talk about antisemitism", and added: "Trump called the Nazis who marched in Charlottesville 'good people'." Shapiro referred to the war in Gaza, and emphasized that "one can feel heartbroken both by the events of October 7 and by the loss of life in Gaza."