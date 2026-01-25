IDF creates new role of chief of staff adviser on Haredi affairs

Emunah helped recruit hundreds of young men from the community through dialogue with rabbis, Hasidic leaders and heads of yeshivas. He also formulated the standards for maintaining religious observance in the Haredi brigade, including smartphone filtering, strict gender separation on bases, daily Torah study as part of the soldiers’ routine and the integration of prayers, biblical passages and Talmud study into official brigade ceremonies.

On Wednesday, Zamir spoke with soldiers from the Negev Company at the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel, where Haredi servicemembers combine meaningful military service with full adherence to a Haredi way of life as part of a broader effort to expand the IDF’s ranks. Zamir said: "I call on the Haredi public to choose, like you, meaningful service and contribution to the security of the state."

