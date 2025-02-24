Planting hope: Volunteers, students unite in Kibbutz Magen

An incredible bond is forming outside a school in Kibbutz Magen.

They may not be the same age, come from the same country, or share the same life experiences, but dozens of volunteers from JNF-USA and students from one of the four main schools in the Eshkol region are working together—planting trees, building connections, and restoring hope.

JNF-USA VOLUNTEERS PLANT TREES IN THE SOUTH ( קרדיט: ILTV )

“For all of us, what we’re doing is giving back,” said Danni Kaplan, a volunteer with JNF-USA. “I’m sitting here with my mouth open. And I always think about what the future is going to be like... and I see these kids, and they’re natural-born leaders. They just tell you what to do.”

The effort is in full swing as the group plants dozens of trees in Kibbutz Magen, located just three kilometers from the Gaza border.

“First of all, we’re putting something beautiful in front of a wall—something that is necessary but is concrete. And the trees are the trees of life,” added Joanne Ditchik, another JNF-USA volunteer.

The massive wall, built after October 7, was designed to provide greater protection for students attending the school. But beyond security, the community also wanted to bring life and beauty to the space—hence the tree planting.

“Trees—like the tree of life,” said Ditchik. “It shows hope. It shows life.”

According to Lior Daffner, Vice President of the Eshkol Regional Council, the wall was constructed to prevent anti-tank and other missiles from reaching the kibbutz, as they did during the war.

“The next question that parents and educators asked after October 7—which was a Saturday—was, ‘What would have happened if it was the next day?’” Daffner explained. “We have 2,400 students here on a regular day, and the things that could have happened are beyond imagination.”

The wall, with a clear view of Gaza behind it, is a critical layer of protection for families returning to rebuild their lives after October 7.

“We are planting trees in front of the wall, which is actually next to our school, to hide what’s going on behind it, you could say,” noted Ella, a student. “And everyone here—from Sunday to Friday—is working together. I think we’re planting to make it as good and beautiful as possible.”

Life in the region is just minutes away from an active warzone, but volunteers and community members say reinvesting in the land is a core value in the region.

“Working with the community is the right way to work, and we’re so connected to JNF,” added Daffner. “Planting trees in our own land, in a way, is recovering—getting back to the place where we were born.”