Sergeant Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt, succumbs to wound sustained in Gaza, IDF says





The IDF said on Sunday that Sergeant Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt from Beit Shemesh, who was critically hurt in Gaza, died of his wounds. He was 21.

Greenblatt, fighting in the Givati commando unit, was wounded when an anti-tank missile was fired at a building in Rafah.

2 View gallery Sergeant Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt ( Photo: IDF )

Since the start of the war, 689 members of the military have been killed, 329 of them since the ground incursion began.

2 View gallery IDF troops in Rafah ( Photo: IDF )

"The municipality of Beit Shemesh bows its head in honor of Israel's hero Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt," the city said in a statement. "We will support his family at this difficult time."



