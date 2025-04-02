Military pressure working: Hostage deal still in sight, analyst says

Israel is still aiming to secure a hostage deal, according to Harel Chorev, head of the Middle Eastern Network Analysis Desk at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University.
“The objective is a better hostage deal,” Chorev said about how Israel is managing the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. “Otherwise, we would see several divisions storming the Gaza Strip if that was the goal. But that's not the goal. The goal is really to increase the pressure on Hamas.”
He noted that last month, Hamas was willing to release only one hostage: U.S.-Israeli citizen Idan Alexander. Now, it is offering five hostages. While Israel is demanding more, even this shift shows that the military pressure is working, he said.
Watch the full interview: