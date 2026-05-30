Four rockets intercepted after a series of sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona area

Three rounds of sirens sounded overnight in Kiryat Shmona and nearby northern communities, with the IDF saying four launches from Lebanon were intercepted; the fire came about an hour after Israeli and Lebanese military delegations ended talks at the Pentagon

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Four rockets fired from Lebanon were intercepted overnight after repeated sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and nearby communities in northern Israel, the IDF said early Saturday.
The alerts began at around 1:30 a.m. and were followed about half an hour later by additional warnings of rocket and missile fire in the area. Sirens also sounded in Metula, Margaliot and Misgav Am.
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יירוטים בשמי ישראל בתיעוד מחברוןיירוטים בשמי ישראל בתיעוד מחברון
Rocket interception, archive
(Photo: REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma)
According to the IDF, four launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were intercepted. In a third round of fire at around 3:30 a.m., an impact was identified in Kiryat Shmona. The military said there were no injuries and that most of the launches were intercepted.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said two launches from Lebanon were intercepted in each round of fire. The Home Front Command later said the incident had ended and residents in the affected areas could leave protected spaces.
The launches toward the Galilee Panhandle came about an hour after talks at the Pentagon between military delegations from Israel and Lebanon ended.
Lebanese network Al Mayadeen, affiliated with Hezbollah, cited a Lebanese source as saying that “the Lebanese delegation did not receive its demand for an actual cease-fire.”
According to the source, the Lebanese delegation demanded a cease-fire, while the Israeli delegation refused to withdraw from Lebanese territory and insisted on Hezbollah’s disarmament.
The talks will not resume on Saturday. U.S. Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby wrote on X: “Today at the Pentagon, I hosted military delegations from Israel and Lebanon for the security track supporting the ongoing peace talks between their two countries. We held productive military-to-military discussions which will inform the Department of State-led political track next week.”
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