Half of Israelis plan to vote same as 2021 election - survey

Half of Jewish Israelis don't plan to change their vote in this November's parliamentary elections, according to the results of a survey released Wednesday by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The last election for the Knesset (Israel's parliament) took place in March of last year.

1 View gallery Lapid and his wife Lihi voted at a polling station in Tel Aviv during parliamentary elections in March last year ( Photo: AFP )

According to the findings from the Israeli Voice Index for August 2022, just 6 percent intend to change political alliances by voting for a party in a different bloc, while nearly 25 percent are still undecided heading toward the November 1 election.

The monthly survey is conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research.

Respondents ranked the party's economic agenda as the most important factor, except for supporters of the Likud party aligned with the right bloc, who said that the identity of the party's leader is the most important factor in voting for that party.

When the Jewish vote is broken down, 78 percent of those supporting opposition parties intend to vote for the same party again, while just 43.5 percent of coalition voters said that they also plan to support the same party.

A majority of Arab voters (61 percent) who voted for the Joint List in the last election say that they will vote the same in this election, according to the survey. Only 45 percent of Ra'am party voters say that they will vote for the party again this November.



