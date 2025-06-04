US vetoes UN Security Council resolution urging immediate Gaza ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council voted Wednesday on a resolution submitted by 10 non-permanent member states calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid across the territory. The resolution, initiated by Slovenia, Guyana, and Algeria, was supported by 14 of the 15 council members—but the United States exercised its veto, blocking its adoption.

2 View gallery United Nations Security Council meeting ( Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images/ AFP )

The Security Council members that supported the proposal are: China, France, Russia, Britain, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Japan, Guyana, Ecuador, Slovenia, Malta and Switzerland.

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, no Security Council resolutions concerning Israel have passed a vote. A senior U.S. State Department official described the latest resolution as “ill-conceived and shameful,” particularly “at a time when serious questions are being raised about the effectiveness, funding and priorities of the United Nations.” The official warned that the measure would “undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire.”

Ahead of the vote, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon criticized the initiative: “At a time when negotiations to release hostages are making real progress, some are advancing a resolution that will contribute nothing. The focus now must be on pressuring Hamas, not the State of Israel.”

2 View gallery Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, at the vote on a Gaza ceasefire ( ÜN photo/Evan Schneider )

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling the situation “unacceptable.” He noted that “civilians are risking—and often losing—their lives simply trying to access food.” The UN has expressed opposition to a new aid distribution mechanism in the territory, and Dujarric reiterated the organization’s warning that the current system is a “recipe for disaster—and that is precisely what we are seeing.”

Slovenian Ambassador to the UN Samuel Žbogar told Reuters: “The time to act has long passed. It is our historical responsibility not to remain silent.”