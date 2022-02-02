Israel has offered aid to Lebanese military several times, Gantz says

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that Israel recently offered aid to the Lebanese army as the country reels under a crushing economic and political crisis.

"Unfortunately, Lebanon has become an island of instability. And the citizens of Lebanon are not our enemies, so this year I have offered aid to Lebanon four times, including last week through the commander of UNIFIL," Gantz said in a pre-recorded speech broadcast at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies, referring to the peacekeeping force between the two countries.

2 צפייה בגלריה Benny Gantz delivers a pre-recorded speech at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies ( Photo: AFP, The Defense Ministry )

"We seek to provide focused aid to the Lebanese army, which is suffering from a shortage of basic supplies and has lost more than 5,000 troops that left it recently while Hezbollah is growing in strength under Iran's auspices."

Over the last two years, Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented economic crisis, causing many of the country's civil services to collapse, including chronic gas shortages and rolling blackouts in large parts of the nation.

The defense minister also described the coming year as crucial for Israel's strategic and economic interests in the Middle East, namely stopping the Iranian nuclear program.

2 צפייה בגלריה A protester holds a flag during clashes with armed forces in Lebanon as the country's economy went into a tailspin ( Photo: AFP )

"We've turned the Abraham Accords from a declaration of intent into a reality of economic and security cooperation. These actions strengthen the stability of the region and create a moderate front which includes countries which the agreements with have yet to mature," he said.