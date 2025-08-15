Anti-trafficking leader says Hamas is Gaza’s main oppressor of children

Now, Ballard is in the Middle East, focusing on vulnerable minorities in southern Syria. He says the crisis is far worse than what the West is hearing.

Ballard says his team works closely with U.S. and Israeli officials but operates independently, allowing them to move quickly. In Syria, they’ve brought in provisions, evacuated victims, and documented the IDF’s forward-deployed aid missions — something he says contradicts the “predatory Israel” narrative.

