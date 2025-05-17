IDF warns Gazans to steer clear following night strikes that kill 58 Palestinians

Israel’s air force killed at least 58 Palestinians in overnight strikes on Gaza, local health authorities reported on Saturday, as the country appeared poised to escalate its military campaign with a ground offensive. The strikes targeted areas across Gaza, including Gaza City, Khan Younis, Beit Lahiya, and Shijayiah. Since Thursday, more than 300 Palestinians have been killed in what has become one of the deadliest phases of bombardment since a truce collapsed in March.

2 View gallery The IDF leaflet dropped over Deir el-Balah in Gaza

In addition to the airstrikes, reports from Gaza indicated that the Israeli military distributed leaflets in various areas depicting the splitting of the Red Sea during the Exodus from Egypt, accompanied by the caption: "Residents of Gaza, the Israeli army is coming." This psychological tactic appears to be part of Israel’s broader strategy to pressure Hamas and the local population.

"Since midnight, we have received 58 martyrs, while a large number of victims remain under the rubble. The situation inside the hospital is catastrophic," said the director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Marwan Al-Sultan.

The military campaign, which Israel says is focused on defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages, has devastated Gaza. According to local health authorities, more than 53,000 people have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities that killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of around 250 hostages.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Gaza ( Photo: Getty Images )

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen, with the United Nations warning of famine after Israel blocked aid deliveries to the strip 76 days ago. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher recently asked the Security Council if it would act to "prevent genocide." President Donald Trump, who concluded his Middle East tour on Friday, acknowledged Gaza’s growing hunger crisis and the need for aid deliveries but made no apparent progress toward a new ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel is planning an expanded, intensive offensive against Hamas, with his security cabinet approving plans that could involve seizing the entire Gaza Strip and controlling aid distribution. The military campaign has displaced nearly all of Gaza’s inhabitants, leaving the densely populated enclave in ruins.