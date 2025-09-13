'Determined to defeat Hamas': A quarter million flee Gaza City as IDF expands strikes

As Israel prepares for a possible ground operation in Gaza City under the ongoing Operation Gideon's Chariots, more than 250,000 residents have fled the city in recent days, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said on Saturday, citing military estimates.

In an X post, Adraee urged civilians to evacuate via al-Rashid Street to designated humanitarian zones in the al-Mawasi area and the built-up refugee camps in the enclave's central region. He emphasized that those areas offer significantly better humanitarian conditions, including medical services.

6 View gallery A high-rise building in Gaza City used for terrorist activity marked for IDF strike ( Illustration: IDF )

“The IDF is determined to defeat Hamas in Gaza City and is expanding its strikes to that end,” Adraee wrote. “Hamas’s attempts to spread falsehoods and prevent your evacuation reflect its willingness to risk your lives for its survival. For your safety, leave now and report any roadblocks set up by Hamas terrorists.”

Adraee later issued a second warning, specifically calling on residents of several Gaza City neighborhoods — including those in and around the al-Nour Tower on Safed Street — to evacuate ahead of an Israeli strike. The IDF later confirmed it had struck the building, which it said housed Hamas military infrastructure used for planning and carrying out attacks on Israeli forces. The military said steps were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including advance warnings, aerial surveillance, use of precision munitions and real-time intelligence.

6 View gallery Israeli airstrikes in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, Gaza City

The al-Nour Tower had previously been struck in May.

Palestinian media also reported strikes across Gaza City. Hamas-run radio said Israeli forces shelled homes near the Sheikh Radwan pool in central Gaza City and that an Apache helicopter fired a missile at the area. Heavy gunfire was reported near the Netzarim Corridor, and Hamas’s al-Aqsa channel said Israeli airstrikes hit the Shati refugee camp and the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

6 View gallery Israeli airstrikes target school zone in Shati refugee camp, western Gaza

Meanwhile, displaced Gaza City residents were seen pitching tents in the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Younis in the south — an area from which Israeli forces recently withdrew. On Thursday, the IDF announced that the 36th Division had completed operations in Khan Younis and was preparing for new missions.

In Israel, dozens of protesters demanding the return of hostages demonstrated outside the home of Education Minister Yoav Kisch in Hod Hasharon. The protest, part of a weeks-long campaign, called for a negotiated end to the war and the release of all hostages, with activists reading the names of captives through loudspeakers.

6 View gallery Displaced Palestinians from Gaza City set up tents in Hamad neighborhood, northern Khan Younis

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Wednesday the military is entering the next phase of its mission to topple Hamas’s rule. Speaking at a Southern Command officers’ conference, he said, “We are going to dismantle this regime, and nothing will stop us. We have two objectives: the release of the hostages — a top moral priority — and the collapse of Hamas. These are the defining missions of our generation.”