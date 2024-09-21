IDF strikes 180 targets in southern Lebanon, dismantles launchers

Military reports Israeli Air Force strikes in southern Lebanon hit 180 targets in the area and eliminate capabilities of thousands of munition launchers

Matan Tzuri|
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Saturday reported that a number of strikes in Lebanon managed to hit over 180 targets and dismantle thousands of munition launchers throughout the country's south.
“Following the sirens that sounded throughout the past day in the areas of the Upper Galilee, Golan Heights and Safed area, approximately 90 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement.
2 View gallery
צה"ל השמיד מטרות ומשגרים בדרום לבנוןצה"ל השמיד מטרות ומשגרים בדרום לבנון
Footage of launchers eliminated in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF added that “the IAF struck thousands of launcher barrels that were ready for immediate use to fire toward Israeli territory. Additionally, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon. The IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terror infrastructure.”
In addition, the military said Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar held a situation assessment with senior commanders following development across the northern border.
2 View gallery
צה"ל השמיד מטרות ומשגרים בדרום לבנוןצה"ל השמיד מטרות ומשגרים בדרום לבנון
Airstrikes in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“We continue to keep the Air Force at the highest level of readiness especially in defense, and it has been going on for a while,” Maj. Gen. Bar said during the briefing. “On the offensive side, we’ve placed all of the Air Force’s capabilities on standby.”
Maj. Gen. Bar’s words come following an airstrike in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut executed on Friday in which a significant number of senior Hezbollah commanders have been eliminated.
