IDF strikes 180 targets in southern Lebanon, dismantles launchers

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Saturday reported that a number of strikes in Lebanon managed to hit over 180 targets and dismantle thousands of munition launchers throughout the country's south.
“Following the sirens that sounded throughout the past day in the areas of the Upper Galilee, Golan Heights and Safed area, approximately 90 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement.
The IDF added that “the IAF struck thousands of launcher barrels that were ready for immediate use to fire toward Israeli territory. Additionally, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon. The IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terror infrastructure.”
In addition, the military said Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar held a situation assessment with senior commanders following development across the northern border.
“We continue to keep the Air Force at the highest level of readiness especially in defense, and it has been going on for a while,” Maj. Gen. Bar said during the briefing. “On the offensive side, we’ve placed all of the Air Force’s capabilities on standby.”
Maj. Gen. Bar’s words come following an airstrike in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut executed on Friday in which a significant number of senior Hezbollah commanders have been eliminated.