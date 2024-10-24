Intense barrage of 50 rockets from Lebanon wounds 3 in northern Israel

Two people were moderately wounded and one person sustained minor injuries at the Klil Junction near Nahariya from shrapnel in a rocket barrage from Lebanon, the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported Thursday morning. The injured were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Sirens warning of rocket and missile fire were triggered in Nahariya and several towns across the Western Galilee, including Shlomi, Klil and Kabri, among others. Additional alarms were sounded in the Upper Galilee, including Kibbutz Malkia and Moshav Dovev.

5 View gallery First responders at rocket impact site at Klil Junction in northern Israel ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

5 View gallery Multiple rocket impacts sighted in Western Galilee after heavy barrage from Lebanon ( Photo: Nuriel Trigoboff )

5 View gallery Multiple rockets intercepted over Nahariya ( Photo: Nuriel Trigoboff )

The IDF reported that approximately 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, with some intercepted and others hitting open areas.

Meanwhile, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence, struck multiple Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's Dahieh district overnight. These sites, used for the production and storage of weapons, were located within and beneath civilian buildings in heavily populated areas. "This is yet another example of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians and infrastructure as human shields," an IDF spokesperson said, noting that several precautionary measures, including advance warnings to civilians, were taken to minimize casualties.

5 View gallery Israeli airstrike in Khiam, southern Lebanon

5 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

The sites were located within civilian buildings, highlighting Hezbollah's use of civilian infrastructure as human shields. "This is another example of the terror group's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians and facilities," the IDF said, adding that numerous precautions, including advance warnings, were taken to minimize harm to civilians.

Earlier, Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Souaneh in southern Lebanon. Additionally, Al Mayadeen, another Hezbollah-affiliated outlet, reported Israeli airstrikes in the southern Lebanon town of Khiam.

