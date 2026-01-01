Iran protests intensify as police open fire, killing demonstrators

Iranian media reported Thursday afternoon that protesters were killed during demonstrations in the western city of Lordegan. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the regime and cited an “informed source,” several people were killed in clashes between police and what it described as “armed protesters.”

Another Iranian media outlet reported “two fatalities in clashes in the southwest of the country,” though the total number of casualties nationwide remained unclear.

Footage from protests in Iran

Thursday marked the fifth consecutive day of protests against the regime, which initially erupted in response to the sharp collapse of Iran’s currency and the severe economic crisis gripping the Islamic Republic.

An Iranian human rights organization also reported fatalities in Lordegan. The Hengaw organization said security forces opened fire on demonstrators in the city, killing some and wounding others. On Wednesday, the group reported that another protester was shot dead in the city of Isfahan.

1 View gallery Protests in Iran

According to Fars, more than 150 people took part in the protest in Lordegan. “The crowd gradually grew, and after several minutes, following provocations by a number of individuals, people began throwing stones at various buildings, including the governor’s office,” the agency reported. “Police and security forces arrived at the scene and warned protesters to stop their actions, but some individuals began throwing stones at the police.”

Fars added that local police fired tear gas to disperse the protest and claimed that “several protesters were seen carrying weapons.” The agency further alleged that after police responded, “some rioters began firing at officers.” According to the report, the rioters set tires on fire and attempted to ignite several locations in the city. Several people were injured in the clashes, “on both sides,” and a number of protesters were arrested.

Earlier Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged his government to mobilize efforts to address the country’s economic crisis.

“From an Islamic perspective, if we do not solve the people’s livelihood problems, we will be in hell,” Pezeshkian said. “We must try to resolve the people’s problems in every possible way. Parliament and the government must solve these issues together.”

The wave of protests this week marks the largest unrest Iran has seen in three years, though it remains smaller in scale than the demonstrations that rocked the country during the 2022 hijab protests. At that time, masses took to the streets demanding the fall of the regime following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for allegedly failing to properly wear her head covering. Authorities later informed her family that she had died while in custody.