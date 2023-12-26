IDF soldiers find pictures of women, children holding rifles in Gaza home

Troops eliminate terrorists and tunnel shafts in neighborhood overlooking southern Israel and seize weapons and military equipment found in civilian houses

Yoav Zitun|
Soldiers of the Givati Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion have been fighting in Gaza’s Daraj Tuffah neighborhood, which overlooks Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in recent days, where the battalion clashed with terrorists during Hamas’ massacre on October 7. The battalion is fighting in the area alongside combat engineering and armored forces.
The soldiers eliminated several terrorists in face-to-face clashes and via directed airstrikes. In an orchard within the neighborhood, soldiers located and destroyed 10 underground tunnel shafts. In searches of the area, they located explosive charges, a box of hand grenades, uniforms of the Hamas Nukhba force, and Gazan family photos of small children – as well as an elderly woman – holding and aiming rifles.
4 View gallery
תמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדודתמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדוד
Photos found by the soldiers
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The Tzabar Battalion’s commander, Lt. Col. Aviran, was quoted by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit’s in a statement as saying, "On October 7, my soldiers and I fought in Kfar Aza against deplorable murderers who set out from here, the very place where we are now. In the past two months, we fought in the Gaza Strip in more critical locations, but today we’re in a symbolic place."
4 View gallery
תמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדודתמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדוד
Children holding weapons alongside RPG rocket launcher
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
4 View gallery
תמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדודתמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדוד
Photos found by the soldiers
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
4 View gallery
תמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדודתמונות מהממצאים שנמצאו על ידי לוחמי הגדוד
Weapons and equipment found by the soldiers
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"From where I am now, looking back, we can see Kfar Aza again, only this time we’re in a different position," he added, noting: "This time we’re inside the enemy's homes, defending you all. We, the Tzabar Battalion, make a promise that we will continue to fight until you can return to your homes safely, while feeling completely safe. We’ll fight until victory is ours."
