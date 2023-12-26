IDF soldiers find pictures of women, children holding rifles in Gaza home

Soldiers of the Givati Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion have been fighting in Gaza’s Daraj Tuffah neighborhood, which overlooks Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in recent days, where the battalion clashed with terrorists during Hamas’ massacre on October 7. The battalion is fighting in the area alongside combat engineering and armored forces.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The soldiers eliminated several terrorists in face-to-face clashes and via directed airstrikes. In an orchard within the neighborhood, soldiers located and destroyed 10 underground tunnel shafts. In searches of the area, they located explosive charges, a box of hand grenades, uniforms of the Hamas Nukhba force, and Gazan family photos of small children – as well as an elderly woman – holding and aiming rifles.

4 View gallery Photos found by the soldiers ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The Tzabar Battalion’s commander, Lt. Col. Aviran, was quoted by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit’s in a statement as saying, "On October 7, my soldiers and I fought in Kfar Aza against deplorable murderers who set out from here, the very place where we are now. In the past two months, we fought in the Gaza Strip in more critical locations, but today we’re in a symbolic place."

4 View gallery Children holding weapons alongside RPG rocket launcher ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

4 View gallery Photos found by the soldiers ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

4 View gallery Weapons and equipment found by the soldiers ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )