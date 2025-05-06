Rosen takes helm of World Jewish Congress American arm, calls for global fight against antisemitism

Jay Philip Rosen has been named the new chair of the World Jewish Congress’s American section at a time when Jewish communities in the U.S. and around the world face growing threats. Rosen steps into the role with a clear mission: to amplify the American Jewish voice, strengthen ties with the U.S. administration, and unite global efforts in the fight against antisemitism.
ILTV: What is the main goal of the World Jewish Congress, American section?
Rosen: The World Jewish Congress is the leading global organization uniting and supporting Jewish communities—not only throughout the United States, but around the world. The fight against antisemitism is a collective effort. Everyone needs to step in. It’s the fight of our lives. While Israel is battling its enemies on seven different fronts, we are facing hundreds of fronts—where antisemitic acts and people threaten our safety and dignity. We must fight this as a united Jewish world.
ILTV: Why did you accept this position?
Rosen: Because I felt I could do it—and wanted to do it. I'm motivated as much as anyone to take this on.
ILTV: Do you have a vision for building the American section moving forward?
Rosen: In addition to the current board of directors, I plan to form an additional board of advisors—people from all walks of Jewish society who have the drive, desire, and motivation to support this mission. This is a massive effort, and it requires many people, resources, and a great deal of talent.
ILTV: Can you explain a bit about how you’ll work with the American administration in your role?
Rosen: I’ve known Donald Trump for a very long time. I was his lawyer for 10 years. I handled the casinos—when they were successful and when they were in bankruptcy. I worked on many other projects with him as well. He’s one of the best friends—if not the best friend—the Jewish community and Israel have had in the presidency. I’m also very close with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and have been for many years. There are many others in the administration whom I greatly respect, and I believe they feel the same about me. I’m excited to engage with them in the coming weeks to discuss how we can continue the fight against antisemitism and ensure they are fully on board with our mission.