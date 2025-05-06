Rosen takes helm of World Jewish Congress American arm, calls for global fight against antisemitism

Jay Philip Rosen has been named the new chair of the World Jewish Congress’s American section at a time when Jewish communities in the U.S. and around the world face growing threats. Rosen steps into the role with a clear mission: to amplify the American Jewish voice, strengthen ties with the U.S. administration, and unite global efforts in the fight against antisemitism.

ILTV: What is the main goal of the World Jewish Congress, American section?

Rosen: The World Jewish Congress is the leading global organization uniting and supporting Jewish communities—not only throughout the United States, but around the world. The fight against antisemitism is a collective effort. Everyone needs to step in. It’s the fight of our lives. While Israel is battling its enemies on seven different fronts, we are facing hundreds of fronts—where antisemitic acts and people threaten our safety and dignity. We must fight this as a united Jewish world.

ILTV: Why did you accept this position?

Rosen: Because I felt I could do it—and wanted to do it. I'm motivated as much as anyone to take this on.

ILTV: Do you have a vision for building the American section moving forward?

Rosen: In addition to the current board of directors, I plan to form an additional board of advisors—people from all walks of Jewish society who have the drive, desire, and motivation to support this mission. This is a massive effort, and it requires many people, resources, and a great deal of talent.

ILTV: Can you explain a bit about how you’ll work with the American administration in your role?