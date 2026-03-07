Netanyahu to Iranians: ‘Moment of truth is near, freeing Iran depends on you’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the “moment of truth is approaching” for the Iranian people, urging them to stand up against their country’s leadership as Israel’s war with Iran enters its second week.
“Moment of truth is approaching,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “The liberation of Iran depends on you. Stand up.”
Netanyahu said Israel’s campaign is aimed at Iran’s leadership rather than its citizens and described the war as an effort to remove what he called a tyrannical regime.
“We do not seek to divide Iran,” he said. “We seek to free Iran from tyranny so its people can live in peace.”
The remarks came as Netanyahu marked one week since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, Israel’s military campaign against Iranian targets.
Netanyahu praised Israel’s military personnel and civilians for their resilience during the conflict.
“I salute our brave pilots, the ground crews working around the clock and our courageous fighters in Lebanon and across all fronts,” he said, also thanking Israeli civilians for following Home Front Command safety instructions during missile attacks.
He said Israel and the United States are working together in the campaign against Iran and thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support.
According to Netanyahu, Israeli strikes during the first week of fighting have targeted Iranian leadership figures, nuclear infrastructure, military bases, weapons factories, missile storage sites and ballistic missile launchers, significantly reducing what he described as the threat to Israel.
He also said Israel had achieved near-complete control of the skies over Tehran and warned that the operation would continue.
“We have many more targets,” Netanyahu said. “Operation Roaring Lion will continue with full force.”
Netanyahu added that the outcome of the war could reshape the region and eventually lead to new relations between Israel and Iran.
“I believe the day is not far when Israel and Iran will once again be friends,” he said.