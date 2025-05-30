IDF strikes missile depots in Syria’s Latakia region in rare coastal attack

Syrian sources reported Friday evening that the IDF carried out relatively unusual airstrikes along the country’s western coast, near the cities of Latakia and Tartus.

The IDF quickly confirmed that its fighter jets struck targets in the Latakia area, identifying them as weapon storage facilities containing coastal missiles.

According to the military, the missiles posed a threat to both international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation. The IDF also said it struck components of surface-to-air missiles in the same area.

“In addition, components of surface-to-air missiles were struck in the area of Lattakia. The IDF will continue to operate to maintain freedom of action in the region, in order to carry out its missions and remove any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.”

According to Syrian reports, a fire broke out in the Tartus area during the strikes. Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen network, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that Israeli warplanes struck near the city of Jableh in northwestern Syria—specifically targeting the Syrian army's 107th Brigade, which was affiliated with the Assad regime before it was toppled last year.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath channel reported that Israeli strikes hit three separate locations along the Syrian coast, including one near the 107th Brigade in the rural area of Lattakia.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, aiming to eliminate the strategic military assets held by the ousted government and prevent them from falling into the hands of the new jihadist-led rebel leadership.