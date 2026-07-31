Israeli stabbed at Hungary’s Ozora Festival; Nova massacre survivor arrested in drug case

An Israeli man in his 30s was stabbed early Tuesday at the Ozora music festival in Hungary, while two other Israelis were arrested in a separate incident on suspicion of attempting to sell drugs to an undercover police officer.

Hungarian police arrested three suspects in connection with the stabbing. Authorities said the Israeli victim was hospitalized and that his condition had stabilized.

The Ozora music festival last year ( Photo: Uwe Seidner / Shutterstock )

Following the attack, police said they had increased their presence at the festival grounds and would continue carrying out heightened security checks with the event’s organizers to protect attendees.

The three suspects are being investigated over their alleged involvement in a serious assault and on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

It was not the first stabbing involving an Israeli at the festival. Last year, a 26-year-old Israeli was wounded on the final day of the event after allegedly being attacked by another Israeli.

In a separate case, Hungarian authorities said police arrested three people at the festival on Monday, including two Israelis, after allegedly catching them selling drugs.

One of the Israelis is a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre on October 7 and is believed to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Attorney Mordechai Tzivin, who specializes in assisting Israelis arrested abroad, said he expected the detainees’ rights to be protected.