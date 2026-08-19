Gaza attacks: Terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7 and group of Hamas operatives eliminatef

A day after an Israeli strike at Gaza Port that Palestinians said killed seven people, the IDF carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. According to reports, at least six people were killed in the afternoon in a strike on a motorcycle and another strike on a police post in Gaza City, including a female police officer. In an official statement, the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza said, “There are dead and wounded following an Israeli fighter jet strike on the municipal police headquarters in Gaza City.”
According to the IDF spokesperson, a platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing who infiltrated Israel on October 7 was targeted in the area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Later, the military said, the IDF and Shin Bet targeted a commander in the terrorist organization in the Daraj Tuffah area, along with additional terrorists who were with him. According to the statement, the terrorists were planning attacks against IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian channels published the names of some of those killed in the strikes: Abu Akram Jandia, Abu Abdullah al-Hajin, Abu Khalil Tamraz, who according to a Palestinian report was released as part of the latest prisoner exchange deal, Bilal Abu Samaan, Abu Omar Alyan and police officer Faten al-Sahar.
Earlier Wednesday, one person was killed in another airstrike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to medical officials.
On Tuesday evening, the IDF targeted commanders in Hamas’ Nukhba forces in the Shati area near Gaza Port. According to the Palestinians, seven people were killed in the strike and 14 were wounded. The IDF spokesperson said the strike targeted the terrorists while they were meeting, and that one of them had been identified as a terrorist who infiltrated Israel on October 7.
Palestinians reported that the strike in Gaza hit a cafe in the city’s coastal area and that “thousands of displaced people were at the site” at the time of the attack.
The IDF said, “The terrorists were advancing terror plots against forces operating in the Gaza Strip. Before the strike, measures were taken to reduce harm to uninvolved civilians.”