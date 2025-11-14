EU weighs plan to train 3,000 Palestinian police officers for deployment in Gaza

EU foreign ministers will review a proposal for the bloc to lead training for 3,000 Palestinian police officers from Gaza, part of a broader plan tied to the first phase of a U.S.-backed framework that Israel and Hamas have agreed to begin

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
European Union (EU)
Gaza
European Union
European Union foreign ministers will discuss a proposal next week for the bloc to lead the training of 3,000 Palestinian police officers from Gaza, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
A paper prepared by the EU’s diplomatic service ahead of the ministers’ Nov. 20 meeting outlines options for supporting a 20-point Gaza plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump. Israel and Hamas agreed in October to the first phase of the plan, but the next steps remain highly uncertain.
In the document, the European External Action Service proposes expanding the bloc’s two civilian missions in the region, which focus on border assistance and supporting policing and justice reforms within the Palestinian Authority.
1 View gallery
יוזמה מדאיגה בפרלמנט האירופייוזמה מדאיגה בפרלמנט האירופי
EU to train Gaza police
(Photo: U. J. Alexander / shutterstock)
The EU’s police support mission could “take leadership in training the Palestinian police force in Gaza by providing direct training and support to approximately 3,000 Palestinian police officers on the Palestinian Authority payroll, with a view to training the full 13,000-member force,” the paper said.
The document also raises the possibility of enlarging the EU’s civilian border monitoring mission in Rafah to include other crossing points.
It remains unclear whether the EU will move forward with any of the proposals. On Thursday, Russia introduced its own draft U.N. resolution on Gaza, challenging a U.S. effort to secure Security Council backing for Trump’s plan.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""