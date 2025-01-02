Matisyahu talks new song 'The Father's Live' and Jewish pride in the aftermath of October 7

Matisyahu, known for his hit song "One Day," has released a new track, "The Father's Live," featuring Remedy from the Wu-Tang Clan.
In an interview with ILTV, the Jewish reggae and hip-hop artist discussed the song's message of Jewish pride and resilience, its connection to his roots in Brooklyn, and its relevance in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. Matisyahu also reflected on how his music and performances aim to provide a sense of empowerment and unity for Jewish communities during a time of heightened antisemitism.
Watch the interview: