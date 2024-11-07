Hezbollah operates from heritage sites in Lebanon, but Israel gets blamed for targeting them

Lebanon blamed Israel for trying to "erase" the country's cultural heritage after several UNESCO World Heritage sites in the country, used by Hezbollah to operate and fire rockets against Israel, were targeted by the Israeli Air Force to combat the terror group’s operations.

The recent strikes in the area targeted Hezbollah terrorists. The IDF says it exercises discretion in every strike near sensitive structures, something Lebanon claims is false.

Damage to heritage site in Baalbek

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati addressed the issue this week, saying that Lebanese officials "call for an immediate cease-fire to halt the violence and protect our country’s cultural heritage and the ancient archaeological sites in Baalbek and Tyre.”

Lebanon hosts numerous heritage sites that attract tourists, significantly contributing to the national economy.

A few days ago, the Qatari outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed published an article about the strikes on the sensitive sites, alleging that Israel intends to destroy antiquities and heritage sites in its strikes on Lebanon. According to the article, one of the sites recently impacted by the strikes is the Dome of Duris in Baalbek.

Reports from Lebanon indicate part of the structure was damaged and the stability of the ancient columns was compromised. This ancient structure holds historical significance, featuring a type of temple supported by eight red granite columns.

There are also claims that the Baalbek temples were subject to strikes within approximately 500 meters (0.3 miles) of their location. Baalbek’s temple complex was recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1984.

The strikes have also targeted Tyre’s historical legacy, according to reports. Tyre is one of the oldest cities in the Mediterranean region and holds significant historical value. Its antiquities span various historical periods from 5,000 BCE to the 19th century.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed also alleged that Israel struck the famous market in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, destroying it. The market is part of the city’s heritage and cultural and social identity. The laws of war prohibit actions against cultural assets and use them to support war efforts, the article noted.

It also included a list of numerous religious sites in southern Lebanon that were reportedly attacked by Israel. These included mosques in various border towns and villages. It failed to mention, however, that Hezbollah terrorists had hidden weapons in these locations.

During the war, the IDF revealed that terrorist organizations both in Gaza and Lebanon operate from places that are forbidden to be used in war under international law, such as mosques. Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that, since the beginning of the war, “Israel has targeted cultural sites, like the attack on the fortress in the village of Tebnine.”

According to him, Israel is attempting to erase the Lebanese people’s identity, memory and history. He added that Lebanon has signed numerous international agreements related to the protection of antiquities. “We respect international conventions and hope for reciprocity from all sides,” he said.

He called on the international community “to compel Israel to adhere to and respect international conventions.”

The minister also issued a letter to UNESCO, demanding the protection of cultural sites in the country, and said that the Lebanese Culture Ministry “has begun developing approaches to restoring and rebuilding cultural heritage alongside friendly nations and a support fund will be established for this purpose.” A UNESCO meeting on the matter is scheduled for November 12.

