Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv in volley to central Israel

Central residents report hearing loud explosions seconds before alert sirens began blaring; IDF confirms rockets fired from Lebanon; rocket lands in Ben Gurion Airport parking lot

Rocket sirens sounded across central and northern Israeli communities in cities including Tel Aviv, Netanya, Ramat Gan, Herzliya and others. Alarms also sounded in cities located in the Upper Galilee region and Nahariya. According to initial reports, one rocket fell inside Ben Gurion Airport's parking lot without injuries.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported shortly after the volley that 10 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanon to Israel with some being intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.
Interceptions across Israel
(Video: Danny Sade, Yaron Brener, Yossi Damari)
4 View gallery
Sirens in central IsraelSirens in central Israel
Siren alarms in central Israel
(Photo: Telegram)
4 View gallery
יירוטים מעל איילוןיירוטים מעל איילון
Rockets intercepted over Tel Aviv
(Photo: Yarden Bitran)
4 View gallery
נפילה באזור נתב"גנפילה באזור נתב"ג
Hezbollahh rockets land near Ben Gurion Aiport
Rocket lands near Ben Gurion Airport

4 View gallery
נפילת רסיס על רכב ברעננהנפילת רסיס על רכב ברעננה
Shrapnel lands in a car in Ra'anana
(Photo: MDA)

The volley comes some 40 days following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, marking the completion of the grieving period under Islamic religious law.
