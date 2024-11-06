Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv in volley to central Israel

Rocket sirens sounded across central and northern Israeli communities in cities including Tel Aviv, Netanya, Ramat Gan, Herzliya and others. Alarms also sounded in cities located in the Upper Galilee region and Nahariya. According to initial reports, one rocket fell inside Ben Gurion Airport's parking lot without injuries.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported shortly after the volley that 10 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanon to Israel with some being intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.
The volley comes some 40 days following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, marking the completion of the grieving period under Islamic religious law.
