Israel slams UNESCO for declaring ruins in Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine

The decision was made through a vote held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the UN organization clarified that near this site, there are Jewish and Christian heritage sites not previously listed, but they hold value in their preservation.

The decision was made through a vote held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the UN organization clarified that near this site, there are Jewish and Christian heritage sites not previously listed, but they hold value in their preservation.

The decision was made through a vote held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the UN organization clarified that near this site, there are Jewish and Christian heritage sites not previously listed, but they hold value in their preservation.

Israel was represented by an official delegation, marking the first time it was granted entry into Saudi Arabia for such an event. This isn't the first instance where UNESCO has recognized a "Palestinian World Heritage Site"; in 2017, it designated Hebron's old city as such.

Israel was represented by an official delegation, marking the first time it was granted entry into Saudi Arabia for such an event. This isn't the first instance where UNESCO has recognized a "Palestinian World Heritage Site"; in 2017, it designated Hebron's old city as such.

Israel was represented by an official delegation, marking the first time it was granted entry into Saudi Arabia for such an event. This isn't the first instance where UNESCO has recognized a "Palestinian World Heritage Site"; in 2017, it designated Hebron's old city as such.

"The site was added to the list after a three-year candidacy period during which no country expressed opposition to its inclusion," stated a French diplomat. He added, "There are no Jewish or Christian remains at the site. It is a site with prehistoric remnants."

"The site was added to the list after a three-year candidacy period during which no country expressed opposition to its inclusion," stated a French diplomat. He added, "There are no Jewish or Christian remains at the site. It is a site with prehistoric remnants."

"The site was added to the list after a three-year candidacy period during which no country expressed opposition to its inclusion," stated a French diplomat. He added, "There are no Jewish or Christian remains at the site. It is a site with prehistoric remnants."