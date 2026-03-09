US soldier dies after attack on Saudi base, seventh American fatality in Iran war

A U.S. service member has succumbed to wounds sustained in an attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia , the Department of War announced Monday.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, died March 8, 2026, from injuries he sustained during the attack on March 1 while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

1 View gallery Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Ky. ( Photo: Pentagon )

Pennington was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado. The incident remains under investigation.

Pennington is the seventh U.S. service member to die in combat as part of Operation Epic Fury.