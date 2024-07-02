Rescued hostage Noa Argamani bids farewell to mother after long bout with cancer

Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa who was kidnapped and later rescued from Hamas captivity, was laid to rest on Tuesday after passing away overnight following a long battle with cancer.
"My mother, my friend, the most beautiful and wise person. I stand here trying to comprehend what happened. Against all odds, I was able to be with you in your final moments and hear your final words. Thank you for being strong and holding on so I could see you at least one more time, and so that Dad wouldn't be left alone. Thank you for 26 years of being by my side. You were my role model," Noa lamented.
"You took me traveling all over the world and made me the strong person I am today,” she added. “The tools you gave me as a child — how you taught me to be independent, supported me, and didn't let me give up. I promise to take care of Dad, to be as strong as you were. Mom, you will always be a part of me — no matter where I go or who I meet. Your calm will always be with me. Like you used to tell me as a child: I love you to the moon and back."
Liora's husband and Noa's father Yaakov said, "We knew this day would come, but nothing prepares you for saying goodbye to the person you love the most. I hoped you would stay a little longer. You fought like a lioness and didn't give up. When Noa was home, you realized you could let go. Thank you for our shared life and true friendship. Thank you for your wise advice, for always being there for me."