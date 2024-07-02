Mother of rescued hostage Noa Argamani dies

Liora, the mother of rescued hostage Noa Argamani has died, Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said on Tuesday. She had been battling terminal cancer during her daughter's long eight-month captivity. Noa was by her side in her final days.
Noa was rescued last month, by special ops teams from her captors in Gaza along with three others. Her mother had asked to see her daughter again before she died. According to the force that extracted her, Noa's first question was if her mother was still alive.
After her daughter's abduction, Liora Argamani appealed to the Chinese government to assist in her release from captivity, since she was a native of China. Beijing refused to intervene, claiming Liora had forsaken her Chinese citizenship when she became Israeli and her daughter was only half Chinese.
The hospital said she had been briefed on her mother's condition when she was transferred there soon after her rescue. At the time, her mother's condition was already grave, and the hospital could not confirm that Liora had understood that her daughter had returned safely.
Noa was abducted from the Nova festival during the massacre of October 7 along with her partner Avinatan Or who was still held by Hamas. Their abduction was filmed by the terrorists and spread in headlines around the world.
On Saturday she posted a video message that was broadcast at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, thanking her rescuers and asking that the remaining 120 hostages, not be forsaken as she called on the government to bring about their release.