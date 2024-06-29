Noa Argamani talks for first time in recorded message: 'Everyone made our voices heard'

Former hostage Noa Argamani who was rescued from Gaza by the IDF spoke for the first time in a recorded message displayed at a Tel Aviv protest calling for the release of the captives on Saturday. "Although I’m home now, we can’t forget the hostages who are still in Hamas captivity, and must do everything to bring them back home,” she said in the video.
Argamani added in the recorded message, "I was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7. I was held by Hamas for eight months and was rescued by security forces on June 8. As an only child to my parents, and a mother suffering from a terminal illness, my biggest concern in captivity was for my parents. It’s a great privilege to be here after 246 days in Hamas captivity, to be beside my mother after eight months of uncertainty. It’s a great privilege to see my parents surrounded by so many good people.
"I want to thank our security forces and military, the soldiers, the reservists, the special forces, and everyone who took part in the rescue operation and risked their lives so I could return home. I extend my condolences to the family of Arnon Zamora, who fell during the rescue operation which saved me and three other hostages. My heart goes out to his family. Arnon is a hero, and we’re thanks to him,” she added.
"I want to thank my family, friends and everyone who made our voices heard when we couldn’t speak. Thank you to all the wonderful people who supported my family in these difficult times, and everyone who donated, prayed, and gave of themselves during this long period. It’s very moving to come home and hear about all the good people who helped and supported us.
"I’ll use this opportunity to remind everyone that there are still 120 hostages in Hamas captivity, including my partner Avinatan Or, from whom I was separated when we were abducted. I quieter days to us all, to be surrounded by family, friends, good people, and above all, to know how to love and not hate,” Argamani concluded.