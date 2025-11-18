UN resolution doesn’t guarantee Palestinian state, former ambassador warns

The resolution that was passed Monday by the United Nations Security Council does not guarantee a Palestinian state, according to Amb. Alan Baker, former Israeli ambassador to Canada.
He told ILTV that “the language of the resolution, which copies the Trump plan, the Gaza plan, isn't in absolute terms. It may lead to a possible pathway to Palestinian possible statehood… It doesn't create it.”
Baker said the resolution is not binding but is “sort of recommendation. It's more or less putting into a formalized framework, the Trump plan. It doesn't say anything more than that. It doesn't say anything less than that.”
