UN resolution doesn’t guarantee Palestinian state, former ambassador warns

The resolution that was passed Monday by the United Nations Security Council does not guarantee a Palestinian state, according to Amb. Alan Baker, former Israeli ambassador to Canada.

He told ILTV that “the language of the resolution, which copies the Trump plan, the Gaza plan, isn't in absolute terms. It may lead to a possible pathway to Palestinian possible statehood… It doesn't create it.”

