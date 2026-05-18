Report: Pakistan shares revised Iranian proposal to end war with US

The source said time was running short for diplomacy, amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s warnings that his patience was wearing thin.

The source said time was running short for diplomacy, amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s warnings that his patience was wearing thin.

The source said time was running short for diplomacy, amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s warnings that his patience was wearing thin.

"We don't have much time," the source said when asked whether there was enough time to bridge the gaps between the sides, adding that both Tehran and Washington "keep changing their goalposts."

"We don't have much time," the source said when asked whether there was enough time to bridge the gaps between the sides, adding that both Tehran and Washington "keep changing their goalposts."

"We don't have much time," the source said when asked whether there was enough time to bridge the gaps between the sides, adding that both Tehran and Washington "keep changing their goalposts."