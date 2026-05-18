Report: Pakistan shares revised Iranian proposal to end war with US

Pakistan has shared with the U.S. a revised Iranian proposal to end the war, a Pakistani source told Reuters on Monday, even as peace talks appeared to remain stalled.
The source said time was running short for diplomacy, amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s warnings that his patience was wearing thin.
"We don't have much time," the source said when asked whether there was enough time to bridge the gaps between the sides, adding that both Tehran and Washington "keep changing their goalposts."
Minutes later, Trump suggested Iran was eager to reach an agreement.
"I can tell you one thing — they're dying to sign [a deal]," Trump said.
It was not immediately clear what the new Iranian proposal included. Shortly before the Pakistani source’s comments, however, Tehran again signaled that it would not compromise on what it calls its right to enrich uranium, the central point of dispute in the talks.
"We will not put our right to enrich uranium up for negotiation," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.
At the same time, Baghaei said Iran was focused at this stage on ending the war, state media reported.