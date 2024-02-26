Israeli UN envoy calls for Guterres resignation over UNRWA role in Oct. 7 massacre

Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan on Monday slammed UN Secretary-General António Guterres calling on him to resign for his own failings in response to the Hamas October 7 massacre.

Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan on Monday slammed UN Secretary-General António Guterres calling on him to resign for his own failings in response to the Hamas October 7 massacre.

Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan on Monday slammed UN Secretary-General António Guterres calling on him to resign for his own failings in response to the Hamas October 7 massacre.