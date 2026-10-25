Tragedy at funeral in Brazil: Man sits on father's grave, falls inside and dies

A funeral in Brazil ended in a second tragedy when a 48-year-old man visiting his father's grave fell into the tomb and died after the concrete slab covering it collapsed beneath him.

Adilson Marsaro had arrived at São José Municipal Cemetery in Linhares, in the southeastern Brazilian state of Espírito Santo, to attend the funeral of a friend who had been killed in a road accident. During the ceremony, he decided to visit his father's grave nearby.

Gallery Marsaro sat on his father's grave before its concrete cover collapsed ( Photo: AI )

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, witnesses said Marsaro arrived at the cemetery on a motorcycle and greeted the mourners. He then left his motorcycle and helmet behind and walked toward his father's grave, where he sat down on the concrete covering.

Suddenly, the structure gave way beneath him, sending him falling into the burial chamber. Mourners nearby heard the noise of the collapse and called emergency services. However, by the time rescue teams arrived, Marsaro was already dead. The following day, he was buried in the same cemetery.

Following the tragedy, the municipality of Linhares issued a warning urging visitors to exercise extreme caution when visiting the cemetery, where nearly 18,000 people are buried.

City officials stressed that while the municipality is responsible for cleaning and maintaining the cemetery's public areas, the upkeep and structural maintenance of individual graves remain the responsibility of the families.

Adilson Marsaro, who died after falling into his father's grave while attending a friend's funeral

The warning comes ahead of All Souls' Day, known in Brazil as Dia de Finados, which falls on Monday, November 2.

Observed annually on the day after All Saints' Day, the holiday has its roots in the Catholic tradition of praying for the dead. In Brazil, it is a national holiday during which millions of people visit cemeteries to honor deceased relatives, clean graves, lay flowers and light candles.