Israel announces 50% pay increase for IDF soldiers

Israel announced Tuesday a 50 percent pay increase for IDF soldiers from next year following criticism of the defense establishment over the troops' meager pay.

The defense and finance ministries' announcement came following a major public backlash against the military over the stagnation of salaries for low-ranking troops while the pensions of retired career officers get boosted on a regular basis.

IDF soldier's waiting for a bus in Tel Aviv's Central Station

“We are making a decision today that will bring justice to those who serve, a major boost that will have significance for the IDF’s force build-up and the continuation [of the military] as a people’s army,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

This is the first pay increase for Israeli soldiers in over five years.

Israeli soldiers are technically not paid a salary, but receive "subsistence costs" which are much lower than the NIS 5,300 ($1,711) minimum wage.

Front-line units, which get paid the most, currently receive NIS 2,032 ($656) per month. Soldiers in administrative units receive a mere NIS 823 ($266) per month.

Following the pay increase, expected to go into effect January 2022, front-line units will receive NIS 3,048 ($984) and administrative units NIS 1,235 ($399).

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a statement that the pay raise was a “sign of appreciation and recognition for IDF service.”

“This decision exemplifies our responsibility and obligation as leaders toward those who contribute to the country and represents a change in the priorities that this government brings,” Liberman said.