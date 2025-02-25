'The entire country is on high alert': Iran braces for joint US-Israel strike on nuclear facilities

Apprehension is mounting within the Islamic Republic due to a possible joint US-Israeli strike on their nuclear facilities, and the Iranian regime has elevated alert levels on its missile defense systems and reinforced defenses around key nuclear sites.

3 View gallery Nuclear facility in Natanz ( Photo: AFP )

Reports from the British Telegraph, citing senior officials in Tehran, indicate that additional air defense launchers have been deployed near critical missile sites as part of these heightened security measures. These steps are reportedly a response to growing fears of coordinated military action by Israel and the United States.

Approximately two weeks ago, reports from the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post revealed that U.S. intelligence assessments suggest Israel is contemplating "significant strikes" on nuclear facilities in Fordow and Natanz, potentially as early as the first half of 2025. The timing aligns with the transition between the end of the Biden administration and the early days of the Trump administration.

“Iranian authorities are bracing for an attack and expect it to occur at any night in the near future. The entire country is on high alert, even at sites whose existence is unknown to most,” a source told the Telegraph. “Efforts to strengthen nuclear sites have been ongoing for years but have intensified over the past year, particularly since Israel’s first strike. Recent developments, including President Trump’s statements and reports of his potential plans to target Iran have only accelerated these activities.”

Since the outbreak of hostilities, Israel and Iran have exchanged direct attacks, but Tehran now fears that, with President Donald Trump’s support, Israel is nearing a decisive strike on its nuclear facilities. According to the Wall Street Journal, a summary of the intelligence report noted that Israel is likely to pressure Trump’s administration for backing, as it views Trump as more inclined to join such an operation than Biden.

3 View gallery Before and after an Israeli strike in Shahroud ( Photo: planet labs via AP )

A source speaking to the Telegraph acknowledged Iran’s vulnerability to a large-scale attack, particularly as its defense systems were weakened by an Israeli strike last year. "Additional air defense launchers have been deployed, but there’s an understanding that they may not withstand a large-scale assault," the source explained.

Satellite images have revealed damage caused by Israeli strikes on sites such as the Shahroud Space Center in northern Iran’s Semnan province, used for launches by the Revolutionary Guards. These strikes were part of Operation "Days of Repentance, three waves of Israeli strikes against 20 locations in Iran and other locations in Iraq, and Syria on October 26, 2024.

The Ayatollah regime has developed domestic defense systems and possesses Russian-made S-300 missile launchers. However, the Telegraph noted these systems are considered insufficient to defend against Israel’s advanced military capabilities, thus prompting Iran to pressure Russia to expedite the delivery of the S-400 air defense system.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force, announced this week that Iran is also developing a ballistic missile defense system to counter Israeli strikes. “Recent events have exposed gaps in our ballistic defense sector, highlighting the need for this new system,” he stated. The defense system is expected to be operational by March and deployed in Tehran and several major cities. “We currently have the capability to produce missiles with a range of 1,240 miles and face no technical limitations in this regard. Should there be a threat from the US, we can target nearby objectives at minimal cost,” he claimed.

The weakening of Iran’s proxies, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, along with the fall of Assad’s regime in Syria , has further strained Tehran’s position, making it more vulnerable to Trump’s policies. Since returning to the White House, Trump has reinstated his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, aiming to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons and reducing Iranian oil exports “to zero.” This week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that, with Trump’s support, Israel would “finish the job” with Iran. However, analysts suggest Israel is unlikely to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program without U.S. assistance.

3 View gallery Trump signs executive order ( Photo: Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP )

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly expressed a preference for negotiating a deal with Iran but has also made it clear that military action remains on the table if talks fail. An Iranian official told the Telegraph that there is growing concern in Tehran that "the U.S. might join Israel in launching a large-scale attack that could threaten the very existence of the Islamic Republic." Earlier Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, stated that Tehran would not negotiate under threats or pressure. "There will be no direct talks with the U.S. as long as the ‘maximum pressure’ policy continues," he declared.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Jason Brodsky, policy director at the United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) organization, told the Telegraph that there are several ways the U.S. could support Israel in a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities. “The U.S. could provide political backing, assist with intelligence reconnaissance and aerial refueling, or supply advanced weaponry to destroy the nuclear program,” he explained.

“There’s always the possibility that the U.S. could directly participate in the strikes alongside Israel,” Brodsky added. “The Iranian regime is fatigued and is considering all these possibilities. Its anxiety has grown due to American media reports and intelligence assessments indicating that Israel is preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear program.”

Iran is now exploring ways to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Trump withdrew from in 2018, while the U.S. continues to push for Tehran’s complete disarmament.

“As long as both sides cling to such opposing demands, a diplomatic resolution is unlikely,” Brodsky stated. “This will require the U.S. to exert significant pressure, a strategy that the Trump administration has already begun implementing.”