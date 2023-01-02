Israeli woman stabbed to death in Germany on New Year's Eve

The police arrested the suspect at the scene and an investigation was launched, as the circumstances of the murder are not entirely clear.

Kaiser lived in the northern city of Karmiel before moving to Düsseldorf, where her mother also lives. Her sister Shulamit, who lives in Haifa, told Ynet that the police had informed her mother that her daughter had been murdered but did not provide further details.

