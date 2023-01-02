Israeli woman stabbed to death in Germany on New Year's Eve

An Israeli woman was stabbed to death in the German city of Düsseldorf on New Year's Eve, Ynet learned on Monday.
According to German media, Moran Kaiser was allegedly stabbed by her partner during a heated argument between the two. The 39-year-old mother left behind a 6-year-old daughter.
The alleged murder took place in a building housing recovering addicts. The neighbors called the police, and an ambulance team that arrived at the scene had to pronounce Kaiser's death.
The police arrested the suspect at the scene and an investigation was launched, as the circumstances of the murder are not entirely clear.
Kaiser lived in the northern city of Karmiel before moving to Düsseldorf, where her mother also lives. Her sister Shulamit, who lives in Haifa, told Ynet that the police had informed her mother that her daughter had been murdered but did not provide further details.
"I don't know what happened there. Maybe she told him she wanted to leave him," the sister said. "My mother didn't like this guy, she thought he was shady because he didn't work and would shoplift. He always had money in his apartment even though he didn't work. We heard through reports on German media that there were other people in the apartment at the time of the murder. I don't understand why they didn't stop him."
The sister added that "Moran was a positive, joyful woman, mischievous. She loved her daughter very much and did everything for her. She always wanted to go back to Israel, but couldn't because of her daughter. Her daughter's father lives in Germany."