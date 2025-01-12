Police arrest man who stole a truck and was then found hiding naked in a cave

A 23-year-old man from Lod was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing a truck in Tiberias. During his escape attempt, he hit other vehicles and injured other passengers. After searches, which began following a report by a truck driver who claimed that his vehicle was stolen while he was unloading goods, the Northern District police were shocked to find the suspect inside a cave, on a mountainside, completely naked. His detention has been extended until Monday.
Watch the footage of his arrest:
The incident occurred on January 8, when the police received a report from a truck driver who had come to unload goods claiming that his vehicle had been stolen after he had left it parked outside. Shortly after, civilians reported traffic accidents involving a truck that had driven onto a sidewalk, hit vehicles and caused minor injuries to several people.
The truck was found abandoned in an open area and the suspect disappeared from the scene. Police began searching the mountainside near where the truck was found. About an hour after the searches began, while the police were searching inside a cave, they identified a suspicious man, completely naked, who refused to identify himself, pretending to be an Arab and claiming that he did not speak Hebrew.
He was arrested and was identified as a Jewish resident of Lod, a native Hebrew speaker. Inside the cave, in an attempt to locate additional artifacts, the police noticed a large pile of leaves beneath which were found clothes and shoes, which were suspected to have been hidden there by the suspect for fear that he would be identified by the description of his clothing. He has since been brought before a court and his detention has been extended until Monday.