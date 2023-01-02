Israeli bank axes worker who praised Hitler for killing Ashkenazi 'liberals'

Israeli Bank Hapoalim suspended an employee after a TV report revealed that she posted thousands of hateful tweets against left-wing Israelis, going as far as to praise Hitler for murdering Ashkenazi Jews, who she claimed were liberals and therefore "traitors."

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to Channel 12, the employee used multiple Twitter accounts and notably accused leftists on several occasions of being "traitors", "Nazis", "enemies" and "creatures of the devil".

2 View gallery Israeli Bank Hapoalim ( Photo: Reuters )

In numerous posts, she praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, who “was right”, “was the first to identify this garbage” and called him a “king” for preventing the arrival of “six million more" of those she considers her opponents, linking left-wing positions to Jews of Ashkenazi descent.

The woman also called Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett a "terrorist", "murderer" and "Catholic crook."

In one of her tweets, she wished that the ex-prime minister would be hit by a missile. In other posts, the woman said she hoped his son would be "murdered in the street" or that "God would burn his children."

2 View gallery Bank Hapoalim ( Photo: Aviv Gotliv )

The channel sent a team with a hidden camera to a Bank Hapoalim branch, where the woman works and confronted her about the posts. After initially denying writing them and claiming that she may have been hacked, the employee eventually confessed to being the source of these messages.