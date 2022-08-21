Cyprus strikes deal to buy Israel’s Iron Dome, report says

Cyprus reportedly struck a deal with Israel to purchase defenses capable of shooting down Turkish drones, Greek media reported.

The sides have already finalized the deal, although they haven’t officially announced it, the Greek Kathimerini newspaper learned on Friday.

The Cypriot Defense Ministry reportedly started to “implement the government’s decision to purchase” the Iron Dome, with agreements already being signed with Israel.

The media did not specify how many batteries of the system would be purchased, or when they would arrive in Cyprus. The two countries have been reportedly holding talks about the deal since early 2021.

Earlier in March, Cypriot military chief, Lieutenant-General Demokritos Zervakis went on his first official visit to Israel, where he met with his counterpart Israeli army chief Lieutenant-General, Aviv Kochavi. Zervakis also examined Iron Dome capabilities during that trip.

“During his visit to Israel, the general will receive a briefing at the northern border and will visit an Iron Dome air-defense system battery,” the Israel Defense Force said in a statement.