Report: Russia proposes interim nuclear deal to Iran with U.S. consent

Russia has proposed to Iran an interim nuclear agreement since world powers are struggling to revive the 2015 deal with the Islamic Republic, NBC News reported Saturday.
Citing U.S. officials, the report said the Americans are aware of the proposal, which includes limited sanctions relief in return for re-imposition of some restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program.
The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the Join Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, and talks in Vienna that are meant to revive the agreement appear to be stuck.
The report said the interim deal would act as a first step in Iran returning to JCPOA and not as a separate agreement.
Despite sources saying the U.S. has given its consent to the proposal, senior official in the administration of President Joe Biden said "an interim arrangement is not under serious discussion".
“Though we cannot speak for any discussions that may have taken place between Russia and Iran, at this stage we are certain that no such interim arrangement is being seriously discussed,” the official said.
In addition, those familiar with the details of the affair said Tehran has so far refused to discuss an interim deal and rejected Russia's proposal.
The NBC report came just three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow as part of an official state visit.
Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad, helping his government reclaim most of the country’s territory after a devastating civil war.
Moscow has performed a delicate balancing act, maintaining contacts with Iran while also building warm relations with Israel, which views the Iranian presence in Syria as a red line. In 2018, Russia struck a deal with Iran to keep its fighters away from the Golan Heights to accommodate Israeli concerns about the Iranian entrenchment in Syria.
Russia also has actively taken part in international talks aimed at salvaging the nuclear deal. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.
Associated Press contributed to this report