Netanyahu to skip 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation fearing arrest, report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the ceremony marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland, out of concern he may be arrested after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest for alleged war crimes committed during the ongoing Gaza war, the Polish Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper reported on Friday.
The paper quoted deputy Polish foreign minister Władysław Bartoszewski, responsible for coordination of the ceremony scheduled to take place on January 27 with the participation of dozens of world leaders who said, "We are obliged to respect the decisions of the ICC."
Jews were the vast majority of victims in the largest of the Nazi death camps but despite that, the leader of the Jewish state will be absent from the ceremony, while dozens of other world leaders are expected to attend. The paper said Foreign Minister Gideon Saar would likely represent Israel on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, although some officials said Israel would be represented by Education Minister Yoav Kisch.
According to the Polish newspaper's report, Israeli authorities did not even request the prime minister's attendance in the ceremony. They knew what the response from Warsaw would be. President Issac Herzog is also expected to be absent, unlike the ceremony a decade ago that marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp, when then president Reuven Rivlin was in attendance.
Rzeczpospolita reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and the King of Spain have already confirmed that they would attend the ceremony. Britain's King Charles, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are also expected to be present. The organizers issued an invitation to incoming U.S. president Donald Trump but expect that the United States would be represented by the Vice President J.D. Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited.