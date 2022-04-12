Shin Bet says object found in Chinese embassy Passover gift not a spy device

Israel's domestic security service, the Shin Bet, said Tuesday the suspected object found in Passover gifts sent by the Chinese embassy was not an espionage device as was previously reported.

Earlier, it was reported that a suspicious object was found inside a thermal mug sent to the office of Science, Technology and Space Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, which was discovered during a routine security check.

2 צפייה בגלריה The thermal cup with the suspected espionage device

The Shin Bet said its technology experts who examined the component, determined the object was part of the mug designed to keep the vacuum in the cups and maintain temperature.

The Chinese embassy in Israel also issued a statement in which it denied the gifts contain spying devices. "On the occasion of Passover, following diplomatic customary practices, the Chinese Embassy in Israel sent holiday gifts to the Israeli side to express our friendship," the embassy said.

"However, on April 12, the embassy noticed that certain Israeli media spread rumors that a thermal mug in the gifts 'may contain' a 'suspicious device”. The fact is, the so-called 'suspicious device' is a getter, which could be easily found in the same kind of thermal mugs.

2 צפייה בגלריה Chinese embassy building in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Mikaela Bresto )

"The baseless rumors have a severe impact as they aim to drive a wedge between China and Israel, tarnish China’s image and seriously mislead the public. Media reports say they cited 'sources' from relevant Israeli government authority, but the mentioned government authority made clear to the Embassy that it hasn’t made any statement to the press regarding this matter," added the statement.