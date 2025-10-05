Drone intercepted over Eilat after multiple air raid sirens sound

Two sirens sounded one after another Sunday evening in Eilat amid concerns of a drone infiltration launched by Yemen’s Houthis. Later, another alert was activated—apparently during interception attempts—followed by a fourth siren, also due to fears of a drone entering Israeli airspace. The IDF said the drone was apparently intercepted.

After the sirens and the sound of explosions, police officers began searches in the city and worked with bomb disposal experts at several sites where interceptor fragments had fallen. According to police, no damage was reported and no injuries were recorded.

Following the alerts, the landing of an Israir flight at Ramon Airport near Eilat was delayed, as also occurs when sirens are activated in central Israel and Ben-Gurion Airport temporarily halts operations.