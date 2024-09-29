IDF chief’s cryptic photo sparks questions as Sinwar vanishes after Gaza strike

The IDF released a photo Sunday evening showing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at his desk, with an infographic in the background featuring a picture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with a question mark over his face.
Speculation has grown in Israel over the past week regarding Sinwar's status, with rumors circulating about whether he has been killed or injured after reports that he has been out of contact.
However, defense officials said there is no concrete information confirming his whereabouts, and no recent targeted strikes have been reported in areas where Sinwar was believed to be.
On Saturday, Saudi-based Al Arabiya reported that Sinwar changed his location in Gaza following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The report also claimed that Hamas has adjusted its security protocols for Sinwar and other leaders in recent days.
Sources told Al Arabiya that Hamas leaders are seeking guarantees in any future cease-fire agreement to ensure their safety. Additionally, Hamas has halted organizational meetings in Lebanon and restricted internal communications to written correspondence to avoid potential Israeli interception or tracking of senior officials' locations.