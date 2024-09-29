IDF chief’s cryptic photo sparks questions as Sinwar vanishes after Gaza strike

Army releases photo showing IDF chief seated in front of screen with picture of Hamas leader and question mark over his face, amid rumors Sinwar may be dead; speculation grew after reports he went incommunicado

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
IDF
Yahya Sinwar
Israel
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Herzi Halevi
The IDF released a photo Sunday evening showing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at his desk, with an infographic in the background featuring a picture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with a question mark over his face.
Speculation has grown in Israel over the past week regarding Sinwar's status, with rumors circulating about whether he has been killed or injured after reports that he has been out of contact.
2 View gallery
הרמטכ״ל בהערכת מצב בזמן התקיפה בתימן עם חברי פורום המטה הכלליהרמטכ״ל בהערכת מצב בזמן התקיפה בתימן עם חברי פורום המטה הכללי
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi sits by an infographic of Sinwar with a question mark over his face
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
However, defense officials said there is no concrete information confirming his whereabouts, and no recent targeted strikes have been reported in areas where Sinwar was believed to be.
On Saturday, Saudi-based Al Arabiya reported that Sinwar changed his location in Gaza following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The report also claimed that Hamas has adjusted its security protocols for Sinwar and other leaders in recent days.
Sinwar in a tunnel
(IDF)

2 View gallery
דובר צה"ל מציג את התיעוד של סינווארדובר צה"ל מציג את התיעוד של סינוואר
Yahya Sinwar moves through Gaza's tunnel system
(Photo: IDF)
Sources told Al Arabiya that Hamas leaders are seeking guarantees in any future cease-fire agreement to ensure their safety. Additionally, Hamas has halted organizational meetings in Lebanon and restricted internal communications to written correspondence to avoid potential Israeli interception or tracking of senior officials' locations.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""