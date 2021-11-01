Israel OKs Palestinian homes after advancing settlements

Israel on Monday authorized some 1,300 Palestinian homes in the West Bank, days after advancing plans to build more than 3,000 housing units for Jewish settlers.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The government says it is adopting a moderate approach with the aim of minimizing friction with the U.S. — which is opposed to settlements — and tensions within its own coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum.

3 צפייה בגלריה New homes in the West Bank settlement of Bruchin near the Palestinian town of Nablus ( Photo: AP )

The Palestinians and rights groups say the newly authorized homes meet only a small fraction of the need in the West Bank, which is under full Israeli control.

Military permits for Palestinian construction are rarely granted and unauthorized structures are often demolished.

An Israeli security official confirmed the approval of the Palestinian housing, saying it authorized existing homes and gave permission to build new ones, without providing a breakdown.

3 צפייה בגלריה Construction in the settlement of Rehelim ( Photo: AFP )

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Israel — who captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War — views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people, while the Palestinians want it for their future state.

The Palestinians say the continuous expansion of settlements since 1967 has made it virtually impossible to establish a viable state alongside Israel as part of the two-state solution, which is still seen internationally as the only realistic way of resolving the decades-old conflict.

3 צפייה בגלריה The Israeli flag hoisted in the West Bank ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Today, the territory is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians and nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers.

The Palestinians and most of the international community view the settlements as a violation of international law.